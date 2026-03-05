Chelsea Education Foundation Launches Study Abroad Scholarship

The Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) has launched a new Study Abroad Scholarship to support Chelsea High School graduates pursuing academic experiences abroad.

The scholarship is available to CHS graduates currently enrolled in a college or post-secondary program who plan to study abroad for an academic term within the next year. Funds may be used to offset tuition expenses associated with an international academic program.

Designed to remove financial barriers, the scholarship supports students seeking experiences that broaden cultural understanding, strengthen global awareness, and encourage personal growth.

The initiative builds upon Chelsea’s longstanding commitment to international exchange. For more than 25 years, the Student Exchange Program — rooted in Chelsea’s Sister City partnership with Shimizu-cho, Hokkaido — connected students across cultures through immersive exchange experiences.

When that program concluded following the COVID-19 pandemic, remaining endowment funds were redirected to continue supporting international education opportunities for Chelsea students. In alignment with the wishes of Deborah Oakley, whose leadership helped establish the original Sister City relationship, CEF created this expanded scholarship to allow students greater flexibility in choosing programs across a wide range of countries and disciplines.

The new fund is further strengthened by a $9,000 contribution from former State Representative Pam Byrnes, a longtime advocate for education and civic engagement.

“As a college student, I had the opportunity to study abroad briefly, and it was life-changing,” Byrnes said. “I’m grateful to help offer a similar opportunity to another student.”

Byrnes credits her own international experience with shaping her academic path and expanding her perspective — a benefit CEF hopes future scholarship recipients will also experience.

Applications for CEF Scholarships are open now and will be accepted through April 3, 2026.

Eligibility requirements and application details are available at www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org.