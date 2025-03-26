Chelsea Education Foundation Now Accepting Scholarship Applications

The Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) is now accepting scholarship applications through April 4, 2025. CEF offers 17 scholarships available to Chelsea High School graduating seniors and current college students living within the Chelsea School District.

In 2024, CEF awarded over $40,300 in scholarships. Since 2001, more than 1,055 students have received scholarships from CEF to further their educational goals.

“The Chelsea Education Foundation is proud to support students at all stages of their educational journey,” said Amy Forehand, Chelsea Education Foundation board president. “These scholarships honor the legacy of community leaders and provide vital financial support to help students achieve their dreams.”

Many of the scholarships honor Chelsea community members, including the Joseph Piasecki Memorial Scholarship, named for the Chelsea School District superintendent who founded the CEF in 1990. The Joel Gentz Memorial Leadership and Service Scholarship commemorates Gentz, a 2002 Chelsea High School graduate and Air Force lieutenant who died during a rescue mission.

Other scholarships focus on specific career paths. For example:

• The Chelsea Family Dentistry Scholarship and The Mary Merkel Scholarship support students pursuing healthcare careers.

• The Chelsea Rod and Gun Club Scholarship is designed for students interested in hunting, fishing, conservation, shooting sports, or other outdoor-related activities.

While many scholarships support students attending four-year colleges, CEF is also proud to offer awards for those pursuing skilled trade careers or specialized training. The Chelsea Education Foundation Skilled Trades Scholarship encourages students entering trades such as construction, automotive, and other vocational fields.

Additional scholarships are available for non-traditional students, those already enrolled in a course of study, and applicants who have demonstrated acts of kindness or participated in community service projects.

New this year, the Jewelry Set in Stone Scholarship: The Diamond in the Rough is available to students pursuing degrees in art, digital art, jewelry design, or related fields.

For more information and to apply, visit: www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org/scholarships