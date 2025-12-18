Chelsea Education Foundation Reflects on 2025 Grants

TheChelsea Education Foundation is closing the year on a high note, celebrating both the success of its 4th Annual Sip at Serendipity Book Drive and the impact of the multiple educational programs it funded throughout the district in 2025.

Held on Nov. 12 at Serendipity Books, this year’s Sip at Serendipity brought together parents, educators, neighbors, and book lovers for an evening of wine, conversation, and shared commitment to literacy. By the end of the night, community donations had surpassed CEF’s fundraising goal, ensuring full support for several key literacy initiatives that will reach students from kindergarten through twelfth grade.

North Creek Elementary’s first-grade classrooms will each receive a new Big Book Stand, giving young readers sturdy, accessible displays for oversized ELA materials and supporting early reading development. Chelsea High School’s English Department will soon introduce a new contemporary memoir collection, forming the heart of a fresh reading unit designed to spark thoughtful discussion and strengthen students’ critical thinking. The school’s Read Unplugged – No Phone. Just Stories initiative will also move forward, transforming a no-phone policy into an opportunity for students to reconnect with reading without screens. And, as in years past, Sip at Serendipity will help sustain Authors in Chelsea, the long-standing partnership with the Chelsea District Library that brings award-winning writers into classrooms to inspire both seasoned and emerging young readers.

While Sip at Serendipity shined a spotlight on literacy, it represents only part of CEF’s impact this year. The fall grant cycle has supported hands-on learning, field experiences, and creative enrichment for students at every grade level. These programs have included opportunities such as the South Meadows Drama Club, the Chelsea High School Theatre Guild, STEAM-focused Maker Space activities, the Monster Project, and resource-room access to UMS programming. Students enjoyed field trips ranging from Hidden Lake Gardens in Tipton to Greenfield Village and the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum, each experience expanding their understanding of the world beyond the classroom. Younger learners benefited as well, with funding directed toward fine-motor development tools for Kindergarten and Young 5s.

As the Foundation reflects on a year of expanded programming and extraordinary generosity, one truth stands out clearly: when Chelsea comes together, students thrive.