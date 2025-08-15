Chelsea Education Foundation Welcomes New Treasurer

The Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) has announced the appointment of Elizabeth “Libby” Evans, a seasoned operations and financial planning leader, as the organization’s new Treasurer.

With a Master of Science in Operations Research and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Western Michigan University, Evans brings a wealth of analytical and strategic expertise to CEF.

Currently serving as the Senior Manager of Gas & Electric Planning and Scheduling at Consumers Energy, Evans is responsible for enterprise-wide work management planning and resource optimization initiatives. Her past roles have included leading S&OP transformations, managing multimillion-dollar budgets, and pioneering digital planning tools using SAP and Power BI.

“We are thrilled to welcome Libby to the CEF Board,” said Amy Forehand, President of the Chelsea Education Foundation. “Her deep understanding of finance, operations, and data-driven decision-making will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our support for students and educators in the Chelsea School District.”

As Treasurer, Evans will oversee financial planning and reporting, help guide strategic initiatives, and ensure continued transparency and stewardship of donor contributions. Her commitment to education and community engagement aligns perfectly with the Foundation’s mission to enhance the educational experiences of Chelsea students.

Evans lives in Chelsea with her husband, Mike, and their two children, Eleanor and Henrik, who both attend Chelsea schools. She says she is excited to bring her energy and commitment to CEF to help support the community she calls home.