Chelsea Expo: Businesses, Beats, Baked Goods & BBQ  

Chelsea Expo on March 8 offers a one-stop, fun-filled day for the whole family at Washington Street Education Center. Chat with a variety of businesses, listen to CHS perform a musical menagerie, enjoy kids’ activities and fill up on fresh-baked goods, BBQ brisket, meatloaf and mac and cheese.

Exhibits widely vary from roofing, financial, automotive and health services to local churches, historical societies and Equality Chelsea. Kids will love the Kids Zone with hands-on activities presented by Chelsea Preschool.

Washtenaw County Water Resources will offer tips on establishing native and rain gardens. Jabob’s Fresh Farm will be on hand to sell you honey, fresh greens, starter plants and lavender. More local opportunities include learning about art classes, acupuncture, and senior living. Every family member is sure to connect with something of interest.

The live “beats” can be heard in the WSEC Board Room. At 11:30 a.m., enjoy a musical montage performed by Chelsea High School Theater Guild. At 12:30 p.m., listen to CHS Orchestra perform, and at 1:30 p.m. cheer on Company C, the CHS Show Choir, as they perform their melodies.

After you work up an appetite, start or end with dessert available to purchase at the Best-Ever bake sale, benefitting Chelsea Senior Center. In the cafeteria, the Chelsea School District kitchen crew will be cooking up hot food for sale. The menu includes BBQ Brisket, mac and cheese and cornbread for $10; meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy and a roll for $10; chicken salad croissant or a veggie wrap for $4; hotdog for $4, hamburger for $5, and pizza slice for $3. Snack options are available, too. All proceeds from the cafeteria meals benefit Chelsea School District. The 2025 Chelsea Expo is from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 512 Washington Street. Event sponsors include Chelsea School District, Culver’s and Linden Square Senior Care.