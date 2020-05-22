Memorial Day Weekend!



We have so many heroes to celebrate and remember this year. Heroes that have protected our country and communities. Many are family, friends, and neighbors who are important to you. To all those who fought courageously, we are grateful. To our veterans, active military members, and those on the frontline, we are grateful.



How to Shop the Market Online



1. Choose your market pick up day (Wednesday or Saturday)

2. Order your items within the ordering cycle

3. Check your location and times for pick up

4. Be ready at pick up with your information and payment

5. Drive off with fresh, local goods



And, as always, stay connected with us!

*Check social media @chelseafarmersmkt

*Read our newsletter

*Check out vendor information and ordering at

https://openfoodnetwork.net/chelsea-farmers-market/shop



Volunteers & Paper Bags!



Volunteers assist with greeting customers at pick up and assembling orders. All volunteer staff are expected to follow our safety protocols which involve health screening, wearing a mask, hand washing, and social distancing as much as possible.

We are also looking for paper bag donations. Know that all bags that we receive will be quarantined 3-5 days before use.



Please get in touch with us if you are able to help or make a donation.



