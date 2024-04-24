Chelsea Farmers Market Opens May 1st

Farmers Market season is just around the corner.

The Chelsea Farmers Market is set to inaugurate its 2024 Outdoor Market Season on Wednesday, May 1st. The market, which runs from May through October, offers a variety of products ranging from fresh fruit and vegetables to artisan gifts and household items. The announcement highlights the change in Wednesday market hours, now operating from 10 am to 3 pm.

The Chelsea Farmers Market takes place on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with Saturday’s market located downtown at Palmer Commons from 8 am to 1 pm. The Wednesday market is located at at the corner of Old US 12 and M-52. Residents have two opportunities each week to shop for locally-sourced items. The market not only offers food items such as jams, meats, and honey but also features live music.

On Saturday, May 4th, the Chelsea Area Garden Club is scheduled to contribute to the community event by distributing saplings and seeds, promoting the growth of local greenery. Additionally, there will be activities for children, including making ‘seed bombs’, an engaging way to combine education and fun with environmental stewardship. The vendors at the market are anticipated to offer an array of plants, fresh produce, baked goods, eggs, and more to the visitors.

The market’s website, www.chelseafarmersmkt.org, provides additional information, including vendor details, product availability, and special event announcements. The market aims to serve as a hub for the community to access fresh, local food and goods while supporting local farmers, artisans, and businesses.