Chelsea Father Extends His Gratitude After Devastating House Fire

Last November, a devastating fire in Chelsea claimed a family’s home and nearly all of their belongings. Ted Hamilton, the father of one of the victims, recently reached out to express his heartfelt thanks to the community of Chelsea and beyond for their overwhelming kindness and support during this difficult time. Below is his letter of gratitude in full, showcasing the incredible compassion of friends, neighbors, and emergency responders:

Thanks to all the kind and generous people of the Chelsea and Dexter communities, as well as their respective fire departments, who came to the rescue of my daughter and her family, who lost their home in a devastating fire last November in Chelsea. They escaped with only the clothes they were wearing at the time.

No human lives were lost, but sadly, the family pet has never been recovered and is presumed to have perished in the fire. However, I am happy to report that Zach and Melanie recently bought a new house in Chelsea and will be moving in very soon. Your contributions through the GoFundMe page helped turn their nightmare into a dream come true. So, on behalf of Melanie, Zach, and Nora, thank you again from the bottom of our hearts.

A special note of gratitude goes to the Chelsea Fire Department, which, on behalf of 5-year-old Nora, drove their big fire engine to our house with Santa Clause on board, who hand delivered lots of very special gifts to her. It was a very special day for all of us. So, thank you, CFD. You gave us all a wonderful memory that will last forever and made it much easier to forget that awful day in November.

-Ted Hamilton

When tragedy struck, Chelsea and others shone brightest—turning heartbreak into hope and loss into lasting bonds of kindness. To everyone who extended a helping hand, your generosity has made a lasting difference—thank you, Chelsea.