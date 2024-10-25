Chelsea Field Hockey Advances to D2 State Finals

For the second straight season the Chelsea field hockey team will be heading to the Division 2 state championship game and for the second straight season, the Bulldogs biggest rival stands in their way for the state title.

The Bulldogs took down University Liggett and Detroit Country Day this week to reach Saturday’s final against rival Dexter.

The matchup will be a rematch of last years D2 state title game in which the Dreadnaughts came out on top 3-0 and the Bulldogs will be trying to stop Dexter from winning its third straight title.

The Bulldogs opened the week by clipping Liggett 2-1.

Jikke Kerstens put the Bulldogs on top with a first period goal, but Liggett evened things up in the third period.

Chelsea retook the lead with a Braiden Scheffler goal in the final moments and held on for the win.

Kahlen Eckert picked up two assists for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs took on Country Day at home Thursday in the state semifinals and took down the Yellowjackets 3-0.

Country Day controlled play for much of the first quarter, but the Bulldogs defense and goaltender Elizabeth Timberlake kept them out of the net.

Chelsea broke through when Brenna Taylor knocked home a shot at 2:32 of the second period for a 1-0 halftime lead.

Rowen Burkel made it 2-0 with a third period goal and Maddy McCollom sealed the win with a goal with 11 seconds left in the match.

Azlyn Eckert recorded two assists and Kerstens one for the Bulldogs.

Timberlake made three saves in net for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea and Dexter will meet up for the fourth time this season Saturday at 2:00 at East Grand Rapids High School.