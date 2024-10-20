Chelsea Field Hockey Advances to State Quarterfinals

The Chelsea field hockey team opened state tournament play with a hard fought 2-0 win over Grosse Pointe South last week.

The win advance the Bulldogs to the state quarterfinals Tuesday against University Liggett at Detroit Country Day.

If the Bulldogs can get by Liggett, Chelsea will host the state semifinals Thursday at 5:30 PM.

Chelsea dominated the game against GPS, but it wasn’t decided until the final minute of play.

After a scoreless first period, the Bulldogs got on the board when Braeden Scheffler rifled a shot in for a 1-0 lead at the half.

Chelsea continued to carry most of the play in the second half, but the score stayed 1-0 until Azlyn Eckert scored with just over a minute remaining in the game to make the final 2-0.

The Bulldogs outshot GPS 31-1 in the game and had 12 penalty corners, but GPS goaltender Harriet Kowalski was stellar in net and kept the game closer until the end.

Elizabeth Timberlake stopped the only shot she faced in the match.

Jikke Kerstens assisted on both of the Bulldogs goals in the game.