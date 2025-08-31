Chelsea Field Hockey Blanks Pinckney

The Chelsea field hockey team split a pair of SEC matches this week, falling to Ann Arbor Pioneer in a battle between 2024 state champions and bouncing back to beat Pinckney 7-0.

Chelsea dominated the Pinckney match, peppering the Pirates net with 37 shots, while Elizabeth Timberlake and Ava Samon combined for the shutout in net, making one save.

Brenna Taylor and Lexi Wahl scored two goals each in the Chelsea win over Pinckney.

Azlyn Eckert, Mary Heiss, and Milah Reeves scored one goal each.

Lucy Taylo dished out two assists, while Landry Cook and McKenzie Williams had one assist each.

Chelsea was outshot 10-4 in the loss to Pioneer, with Pioneer collecting a goal in each half to pull out the win.

The Bulldogs improved to 3-1 on the season.