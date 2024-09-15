Chelsea Field Hockey Knocks Off Defending State Champs 

The Chelsea field hockey team picked up one of its biggest wins in recent history last week when the Bulldogs knocked off the defending D1 state champions Ann Arbor Pioneer 2-1 Wednesday night.

The win over Pioneer was the first for the Bulldogs since 2015 and moved Chelsea to the top of the MHSFHL standings with a 7-0-1 record.

Pioneer struck in first period for a 1-0 lead, but the Chelsea defense would keep Pioneer in check from there.

The Bulldogs evened it late in the second when Azlyn Eckert made a nice crossing pass to Hayley Hopkins on the left side of the Pioneer net. The Pioneer goaltender made a save of the first shot, but Hopkins knocked home the rebound to tie the game with just over a minute left in the half.

Chelsea would take the lead in the third quarter when the Bulldogs’ Jikke Kerstens swiped the ball in Pioneer territory. She moved past midfield and Pioneer was called for a foot touch. The Bulldogs picked up the ball and fired a quick pass to Kerstens on the right side, who rifled a shot past the Pioneer goaltender into the corner of the net to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead.

Pioneer continued to keep the pressure on the Bulldogs, but the Chelsea defense and goaltender Libby Timberlake kept the Pioneers out of the net and the Bulldogs celebrated the huge win.

Chelsea has two huge road games this week when they travel to Ann Arbor Huron and Saline.