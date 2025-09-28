Chelsea Field Hockey Unbeaten in Last Five

The Chelsea field hockey team battled to a win and a draw this week to improve to 10-2-3 overall on the season.

The Bulldogs opened the week with a tough 1-0 win over Grosse Pointe South.

Chelsea outshot GPS 10-3 in the game, but it was Lucy Taylor’s goal in the first half that turned out to be the only goal of the game to give Chelsea the win.

Brenna Taylor assisted on the goal, while Elizabeth Timberlake stopped all three shots she faced for the shutout.

The Bulldogs battled to a 2-2 draw with Detroit Country Day.

Chelsea took a 2-0 lead in the first half with goals by Azlyn Eckert and Lexi Wahl.

DCD battled back with a pair of goals in the second half to tie the game which ended in a draw.

Sydney Baldwin picked up an assist for the Bulldogs, while Timberlake made one save in net.