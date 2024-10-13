Chelsea Finishes Perfect in SEC White

Despite clinching the SEC White title last week, the Chelsea football team wanted to finish off the league season with a strong finish and they did just that with an impressive 35-0 pasting of Jackson Friday night.

The win lifted the Bulldogs to a perfect 5-0 record in the final league standings and was the sixth straight for Chelsea after a season opening loss.

The game was scoreless after one quarter, but the Bulldogs exploded for 21 second quarter points behind the running of freshman quarterback Jax Ichesco.

Ichesco scored on runs of 20 and one yard and connected with Oliver Kuboushek with 27 seconds left in the half for a 21-0 halftime lead.

Chelsea would get a six-yard TD run from Jimmy Sciackitano and a 58-yard touchdown run by Gibby Ichesco to make it 35-0 in the third and that would be the final.

The Bulldogs take to the road for a tough matchup this week when they travel to take on a very good Trenton (5-3) team that has handed unbeaten Gibraltar Carlson and Allen Park both their first losses of the season in the past two weeks.