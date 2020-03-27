Advertisement

A birthday gift from the Chelsea Area Fire Authority.

During this time of self-quarantining and social distancing, some kids may be having a birthday party in the next couple of weeks or so that isn’t exactly what they hoped for and expected.

Knowing this, CAFA came across a great idea from another fire department (the Silvis Fire Department in Illinois) and is now offering something locally that could be a fun thing for the birthday boy or girl.

“We are all living through unprecedented times and this can become very difficult, especially for the little ones in our homes. They are scared, confused and don’t understand what is going on. They can’t see family or friends, they are locked inside and might not be able to celebrate that upcoming birthday,” the firefighters’ Facebook post said. “We would like to help!”

Chelsea Fire Chief Robert Arbini said personnel from CAFA will stop by the residence in a fire truck, turn on the lights and siren, bring a few treats for the birthday person, and “hopefully the guys will have enough courage to sing Happy Birthday.”

It could be a good moment for a selfie or video of the event.

And Arbini added, “Of course, we will maintain our distance from all those people we encounter.”

This is for anyone 18 and under that lives in the response area of CAFA—city of Chelsea, Lima, Lyndon, and Sylvan townships.

If you have a little one with an upcoming birthday and are interested in this then please contact Arbini by emailing chiefarbini@chelseafire.org. You can schedule a date and time for them to stop by your home with a fire truck along with other goodies for your child.

“While practicing social distancing, we will turn on lights and siren and leave a present on the doorstep,” the Facebook announcement said. “We look very much forward to bringing some birthday smiles so please let us know!”