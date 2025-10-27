Chelsea Flag Football’s Day to Remember at the Big House

Running out onto the field, catching a pass, huddling with their coaches on the sideline and snagging a flag for a tackle, it was a day to remember for a group of Chelsea kids, who had the awesome opportunity to play at The Big House, the home of the Michigan Wolverines.

Competing in an event with Cascades Area Flag Football, which is a Jackson County league, the group of flag football players from Chelsea, all elementary school age kids, got to experience a game that will be with them for a lifetime. The games took place on Oct. 26 from around 9 a.m. through noon. It was good football weather, giving them a cool and crisp start under some sunny skies.

The Sun Times News was able to see some of the action and caught up with a couple of the participants.

“It was really cool,” was how Landon and Colten Hiser described being out on the field with their teammates and coaches.

Both of them also had their fathers (Joey and Nick Hiser) on the sideline coaching them.

They also agreed it was a memorable experience. They noted they couldn’t have asked for a better day. It was also a first for them playing on turf rather than the grass field back home, which was another cool thing about the day.

“It was fantastic,” said Nick Hiser. “To be at the Big House, it was just a cool experience.”

Another Chelsea coach on hand was Tim Lang, who helped coordinate Chelsea’s involvement in the event. Lang said it was very fun for all of the kids.

“I think it’s something they will never forget,” Lang said.

He said the kids were way more hyped than usual going into the game.

He said it was a great team atmosphere during the games with the coaches looking to give everyone their moments to shine. It was also a day of good sportsmanship and taking away the lessons that come with a team game such as football. Lang said there was one important thing they all hoped each participant would take away from the experience.

“Most of all, we wanted them to have a great time, and I think they did,” Lang said.

Looking ahead, they hope to make another appearance next year.

Photo Chelsea Flag Football 1: Chelsea kids had an awesome opportunity at the Michigan football stadium. Photo by STN Staff

Photo Chelsea Flag Football 2: A group of Chelsea players and their coaches gather for a photo to remember the day. Photo by STN Staff

Photo Chelsea Flag Football 3: Playing on the same field as some of their football heroes. Photo by STN Staff