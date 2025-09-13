Chelsea Football Moves to 2-0 in the SEC White

The Chelsea football team improved its record to 2-0 in the SEC White and 3-0 overall after a 29-12 win over Adrian in the Bulldogs home opener Friday night.

The Bulldogs used some big play early to take a 13-6 halftime lead.

After the teams traded punts, Gib Ichesco broke free for a 67-yard TD run to put the Bulldogs on top 6-0.

The lead was short-lived when Adrian returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards to the endzone to tie the game at 6-6.

The Bulldogs went back on top with just over eight minutes remaining in the second with Jax Ichesco connected with Luke Cavanaugh for a 72-yard scoring pass and a 13-6 halftime lead.

Luke Cavanaugh hauls in a 72-yard TD pass from Jax Ichesco to put the Bulldogs on top of Adrian. Photo by Mike Williamson

Early in the second half the Bulldogs defense forced a punt and the snap sailed over the Maple punters head and was kicked out of bounds for a safety and a 15-6 lead.

Adrian was called for an illegal touching with the kick out of bounds and with the penalty the Maples were forced to kick off from their own ten and Chelsea took advantage and took over possession inside Maples territory.

Jax Ichesco then connected with his brother Gib for a nine yard scoring pass and Jax ran the two-pointer in for a 23-6 lead.

After Beckett Boos intercepted his second pass of the night, the Bulldogs were forced to punt, and the snap went over the punters head to give the Maples the ball inside the Bulldogs twenty.

Adrian wasted no time and ran one in to cut the Chelsea lead to 23-12 late in the third.

The Bulldogs sealed the win when brother duo of Jax Ichesco and Gib Ichesco connected for a 25-yard scoring pass on fourth down and ten to put the Bulldogs up 29-12 early in the fourth and that would be the final.

Chelsea hits the road for three straight games starting Friday night at Tecumseh.

Photos by Mike Williamson