Chelsea Friends & Family Wellness Coalition Call for 2026 Grant Proposals

The Chelsea Friends & Family Wellness Coalition, comprised of community volunteers and leaders, recently revised its process for funding grant proposals. The coalition is supported by 5 Healthy Towns Foundation (5HF) to award local grants that address Moving More, Eating Better, and Improving Mental Wellbeing among all residents. Priority consideration will be given to proposals that address the wellness needs of underserved populations. The grant budget is $30,000 per year for projects and $3,000 for sponsorship requests.

Grants will now be reviewed twice per year, at the May and November meetings. To be considered, organizations must have 501 (c) (3) nonprofit status or be municipalities or school districts serving the Chelsea area. Grant application deadlines are:

April 1, 2026 – to be reviewed at the May meeting

October 1, 2026 – to be reviewed at the November meeting

“The coalition has funded some great projects over the years,” said Reiley Curran, coalition chairperson. “Our signature projects include the Chelsea Farmers Market, Community Reads, and fun runs like Run for The Rolls and Heart & Sole. None of these initiatives could have

taken place without support from community partners and local residents.”

For more information about the coalition meeting schedule, contact [email protected].