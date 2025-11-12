Chelsea Garden Club Hosts Holiday Wreath Fundraiser at Depot Market

The Chelsea Area Garden Club (CAGC) will hold its annual holiday wreath and greens fundraiser on Saturday, November 22, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chelsea Depot Farmers Market.

Shoppers can choose from pinecone wreaths and trees, grapevine wreaths with greens, birch bark votive holders, and rustic winter porch pots filled with forest evergreens. Proceeds support the club’s grant and scholarship programs. Suggested donations will be posted, and credit cards, cash, and checks are accepted.

The 2025 grant recipients included the Chelsea Senior Center’s Intergenerational Garden, the Chelsea Community Garden, Lyndon Township Hall, and the Pierce Park Pollinator Garden led by Girl Scout Troop 40693. CAGC also awarded four scholarships to Chelsea High School seniors.

Next year’s grant application form will be available online by mid-January. Preference is given to applicants in the Chelsea and western Washtenaw County area, including nonprofits, schools, churches, and businesses whose projects benefit the community.

In addition to its grants, the club contributes to the Chelsea District Library’s annual book selection for adults and children. This year’s theme, “Putting the Garden to Rest,” explores off-season gardening, harvest preservation, indoor crafts, and preparing for the next growing season—along with an annual subscription to Mother Earth News.

Residents are invited to shop local, enjoy the festive market atmosphere, and help support CAGC’s 2026 community grants and scholarships. Learn more at chelseagardenclub.com.