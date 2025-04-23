April 23, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

Doug Marrin

ChelseaCommunity

Chelsea Garden Club to Hand Out Free Seeds and Seedlings at Farmers Market, May 3,  8-1 pm.  

chelsea farmers market, free seed packets, free seedlings, pollinators

Community  News

The Chelsea Area Garden Club will be handing out free tree and shrub seedlings:  White Pine, Allegheny Serviceberry, Ninebark, and Hackberry. Also, Basswood, Shellbark Hickory, Silver Maple, and Tamarack. 

The garden club will also distribute wildflower seed packets. The wildflower seed packet contains a blend of 20 wildflowers that provide important habitat and food for pollinators found in Michigan. The flowers provide colorful season-long blooms in the first year and for years to come. This mix contains prairie perennials like Purple Coneflower, Butterfly Weed and Black-Eyed Susan, along with nectar-rich annuals like Red Poppy and Lemon Mint. Perfect for hummingbirds and butterflies.

The Eastern White Pine was adopted as the Michigan State tree on March 4, 1955. These conifers are important for wildlife habitat, nesting, seeds and foliage. The CAGC thanks the Washtenaw County Conservation District for donating the White Pine and Hackberry seedlings as part of their Tree Partnership program

Check the CAGC website for additional information regarding this event. www.chelseagardenclub.com

Photo courtesy CAGC

Latest articles

Chelsea Garden Club to Hand Out Free Seeds and Seedlings at Farmers Market, May 3,  8-1 pm.  

Doug Marrin

Dexter’s $242M School Bond Proposal Sparks Debate Over Spending, Risk

STN Staff

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News