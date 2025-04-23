Chelsea Garden Club to Hand Out Free Seeds and Seedlings at Farmers Market, May 3,  8-1 pm.  

Community News

The Chelsea Area Garden Club will be handing out free tree and shrub seedlings: White Pine, Allegheny Serviceberry, Ninebark, and Hackberry. Also, Basswood, Shellbark Hickory, Silver Maple, and Tamarack.

The garden club will also distribute wildflower seed packets. The wildflower seed packet contains a blend of 20 wildflowers that provide important habitat and food for pollinators found in Michigan. The flowers provide colorful season-long blooms in the first year and for years to come. This mix contains prairie perennials like Purple Coneflower, Butterfly Weed and Black-Eyed Susan, along with nectar-rich annuals like Red Poppy and Lemon Mint. Perfect for hummingbirds and butterflies.

The Eastern White Pine was adopted as the Michigan State tree on March 4, 1955. These conifers are important for wildlife habitat, nesting, seeds and foliage. The CAGC thanks the Washtenaw County Conservation District for donating the White Pine and Hackberry seedlings as part of their Tree Partnership program

Check the CAGC website for additional information regarding this event. www.chelseagardenclub.com

Photo courtesy CAGC