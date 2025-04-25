Chelsea Gears Up for Community-Wide Garage Sale May 2-4

The 2025 Chelsea Area Community Garage Sale is just around the corner, and the official sale map is now live. From May 2 through May 4, treasure hunters can explore dozens of participating sales across the area—30 homes and counting—offering everything from vintage finds to household essentials.

Shoppers are encouraged to plan their routes in advance using the interactive sale map: bit.ly/chelsea2025sale. (Click on the markers for specific addresses). Dates and times may vary by participant, so be sure to check individual listings.

Residents still have time to join the event as sellers. Interested households can sign up here: https://form.jotform.com/251076926371157. Organizers are encouraging sellers to start promoting their sales through local community pages and personal social media.

Whether you’re selling or shopping, the Chelsea Area Community Garage Sale is shaping up to be a great way to connect with neighbors and score a few bargains.