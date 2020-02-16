Advertisement





| 1 min read | by Sean Dalton |

In a recent document submission to the City of Chelsea by the owners of Chelsea’s Gestamp facility, it was revealed that the parent company greatly exceeded its promise to create nearly 200 jobs made in an application for tax relief from the city.

The original application was for an Industrial Facilities Tax exemption credit of 50 percent on more than $15 million in investment. On January 14 Gestamp submitted a renewal application for the tax credit in which the company reported 270 jobs created since parent company Corporacion Gestamp purchased the former Jaytech facility located at 5800 Sibley Road.

The company also invested more than originally projected in their 2017 application with more than $20 million in investment to bring the facility up to snuff. The IFT will be in place to abate the company’s taxes until 2028.

Gestamp deals in metal stampings and assemblies for vehicle chassis, bumpers, door checks, hinges, and pedal boxes with the goal to reduce vehicle weight while increasing safety and fuel economy. The company hires many engineers, tool and die makers, and technicians of various classification. The company employs more than 36,000 people worldwide.

Typically, the concern of local officials is that an IFT applicant will fall short of the promised job creation in the application. Such tax credits are issued by local governments to entice industrial businesses to either locate to within their boundaries or remain. In the latter case, a business will pursue an IFT when it’s time to expand or update a facility with a significant capital investment.

Gestamp purchased 5800 Sibley, which was built by Dana Corporation originally, in 2016 and opened the facility in 2018 as part of an expansion into the North American market as a whole. Gestamp’s North American headquarters are in Troy, Michigan.

The report by Chelsea’s Community Development Manager Julia Upfal contained information on several other IFT recipients, including Chelsea Milling, Sheridan Books, and Hayes Sumner. Total tax abatement for more than $6 million between all applicants were detailed in the report, including $1.6 million in personal property.

The Gestamp deal represents most of the city’s overall new job creation from its overall IFT program, whereas other applications presented jobs retained and not new job creation, making Gestamp the most successful industrial development deals in recent years.