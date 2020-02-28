Advertisement





The third time was a charm for the Chelsea hockey team as the Bulldogs knocked off Deter 6-3 in the D3 Regional semifinal in Ann Arbor Thursday night.

The Bulldogs beat the Dreadnaughts for the first time in three tries this season and advanced to the Regional Finals next Wednesday against the winner of Livonia Franklin and Livonia Churchill.

Dexter went on the power play early in the game Thursday night when Chelsea was called for roughing just a minute into the contest.

Gabe Vowles intercepted a pass and broke in on the Dexter net and sent it home for a shorthanded goal to make it 1-0 Chelsea 2:02 into the game.

Dexter answered when Brendan Busdeker picked up a shot that went wide of the net and wrapped it around the backside into a wide open net to make it 1-1 just 1:30 later.

Tyler Valik then hit Vowles with a clearing pass that sent him in alone on net and once again Vowles found the net to make it 2-1 Bulldogs 4:27 into the game.

Gabe Vowles scores his second breakaway goal of the night to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead over Dexter. Photo by Mike Williamson

Just over three minutes later, Devin McIntyre picked up a rebound and lifted it top shelf for a goal to give Chelsea a 3-1 lead and forcing Dexter to take a timeout.

A short time later McIntyre skated down the left side and got around a Dreadnaught defender and lifted the puck from a tough angle into the top of the net for a 4-1 Chelsea lead and it would stay that way until the second period.

Devin McIntyre scores from a tough angle to give Chelsea a 4-1 lead. Photo by Mike Williamson

Dexter went on the power play midway through the second period and had some quality chances, but Chelsea goaltender Harrison Lantis came up with some big saves to keep it 4-1 Bulldogs.

The Dreadnaughts broke through when Nate Kniesdteadt chipped one past Lantis to make it 4-2 with 2:49 left in the second.

The Dreadnaughts celebrate Nate Kniesteadt’s goal in the second period. Photo by Mike Williamson

Dexter made a game of it when Kniesteadt redirected a shot in front of the net and tipped it home to make it 4-3 and give Dexter all the momentum heading to the third period.

Chelsea was on the powerplay to start the third period, but Dexter killed it off to keep the momentum.

The Bulldogs took all the wind out of the sales of the Dreadnaughts when Corbin Steele ripped a shot from the right circle that found the net to give Chelsea a 5-3 lead with just over 14 minutes left in the third.

All the momentum was back with the Bulldogs after the Steele goal and McIntyre put the final nail in the coffin when he wristed home a shot for his third of the game with 5:34 left in the third.

The Bulldogs celebrate their Regional semifinal win over rival Dexter. Photo by Mike Williamson

Chelsea outshot Dexter 34-30 in the game with Lantis stopping 27 shots for the Bulldogs.

Caleb Kril stopped 28 shots for Dexter, but had some tough luck early with the Vowles breakaways.

Valik picked up a pair of assists for Chelsea, while Steele, Pedro Lopes, and Vowles each had one.

The Bulldogs improved to 13-11-2 overall on the year, while Dexter’s season ends at 19-6-1.

Photos by Mike Williamson