A big first half for the Chelsea girls basketball team gave the Bulldogs a comfortable lead as they cruised to a 68-33 win over Pinckney Tuesday night.

Seven Bulldogs scored in the first quarter as Chelsea jumped out to a 23-10 lead after one quarter.

The Bulldogs continued to show their depth with 16 points in the second quarter scored by seven players. No Bulldog scored more then four points as they spread the ball around to take a 39-14 halftime lead.

A 20-9 run in the third quarter sparked by six points by Kiersten Anstead lifted the Bulldogs to a 59-23 lead after three as they cruised to the win.

Riley Davis led Chelsea with 11 points, while Anstead and Morgan Majeske scored 10 each.

Megan McCalla and Andrea Kowalski scored nine each and Emily McCalla eight. Katie Wickman chipped in with seven points, Jessica Emmert and Emma Smith two each.

Chelsea improved to 8-0 in the SEC White and 12-1 overall. They travel to Jackson Friday night to take on the Vikings at 5:30 PM.