Chelsea Girls’ Cruise to Pair of SEC Wins

The Chelsea girls’ basketball team kept its slim SEC White title hopes alive with a pair of dominating conference wins last week.

The Bulldogs opened the week by taking down Adrian 54-27.

Chelsea jumped to a quick 13-4 lead after one and pushed its lead to 29-12 at halftime and never looked back in the second half.

Avery Lay and Aleeah Wells scored 21 points each to lead the Bulldogs.

Braiden Scheffler added five points, Lily McCalla three, Maggie McKale and Maddie McKale two each.

The Bulldogs then cruised by Pinckney 46-23 Friday night improving to 6-2 in the White.

Chelsea took a 13-4 lead after one, but the Pirates held tough in the second to keep the Bulldogs in striking distance at 23-14 at the break.

The Bulldogs started to pull away in the third with an 11-4 run and a 34-18 lead heading to the fourth.

Wells led Chelsea with a team-high 15 points.

Scheffler and Maggie McKale scored nine each, while Lay finished with eight, India Barney three, and McCalla two.

The Bulldogs improved to 13-2 overall on the season.