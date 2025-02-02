Chelsea Girls Fall to Second-Ranked Tecumseh

For the second time this season, the Chelsea girls’ basketball team saw second-ranked Tecumseh use a big third quarter to pull away from the Bulldogs in a 56-39 loss to the Indians.

The Bulldogs two losses this season are at the hands of Tecumseh and both were similar games with Chelsea making a game of it for two quarters, but a long cold stretch in the third dooming the Bulldogs.

Chelsea built a 30-26 lead at the half with a big spark coming from freshman Audry McCarley, who came off the bench and hit three triples to help the Bulldogs to the halftime lead.

The teams were tied at 32 midway through the third, when Tecumseh went on an 11-2 run to take a 43-34 lead after three.

Tecumseh went on a 9-4 run to start the fourth and never looked back.

Avery Lay led the Bulldogs with 16 points.

McCarley finished with four triples and 12 points, while Maggie McKale added five, Aleeah Well and Braiden Scheffler two each.

Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann