Chelsea Girls Fall to State Power Detroit Edison in Opener

The Chelsea girls’ basketball team opened its season on the road against state power Detroit Edison and came up short in the 49-35 loss.

The Bulldogs took an early 4-3 lead, but Edison went on an 8-0 run to close the first with an 11-4 lead.

The run reached 13-0 to start the second to push the Edison lead before the Bulldogs would find the basket again.

Chelsea tried to battle back but trailed 34-14 at the half.

The Bulldogs outscored Edison 13-7 in the third to cut the lead to 41-27 after three and pulled within nine in the fourth but would get no closer.

Freshman Sloane Steele led the Bulldogs with ten points in her varsity debut.

Audrey McCarley hit back to back threes in the fourth to cut the lead to nine and finished with six points.

Peyton Myers added six points and Fiona Borcherding five points. Millie Adams chipped in with four points, Avery Cousino three, Addie Howard and Lilly McCalla one each.

The Bulldogs return to action Tuesday when they host Pinckney at 5:30 p.m.