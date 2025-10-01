October 01, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Chelsea Girls Golf Claims SEC White Title

Mike Williamson

ChelseaSports

Chelsea Girls Golf Claims SEC White Title

Cover Photo provided by Chelsea Girls Golf Team

It has been over a decade since the Chelsea girls’ golf team has won an SEC title and that streak came to an end Monday when the Bulldogs ran away with the White title at Eagle Crest Golf Course.

To say the Bulldogs cruised to the title might be an understatement as Chelsea took the top spot by 70 strokes over second place Pinckney.

Chelsea finished with its best score in 11 years with a team total of 368 to beat out the Pirates with 438.

The Bulldogs placed all six golfers in the top ten and five of six in the top six.

Emma Ruszkiewicz, Leighton Diesing, and Avery Olaveson all finished with rounds of 88 to tie for second overall and earn All-SEC White honors.

Kate McKenzie also earned All-SEC White honors with a round of 105 to place sixth.

Hannah Beda had one of her best rounds of the season with a 104 and place fifth, while Juliette Beda was tenth with a score of 111.

The Bulldogs will take part in the Division 3 Regional at Tecumseh Country Club Monday, October 6.

Bulldogs, Chelsea Athletics, Chelsea golf

Latest articles

Chelsea Girls Golf Claims SEC White Title

Mike Williamson

Dexter Golfers Claim Third Straight SEC Red Title

Mike Williamson

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News