Chelsea Girls Golf Claims SEC White Title

Cover Photo provided by Chelsea Girls Golf Team

It has been over a decade since the Chelsea girls’ golf team has won an SEC title and that streak came to an end Monday when the Bulldogs ran away with the White title at Eagle Crest Golf Course.

To say the Bulldogs cruised to the title might be an understatement as Chelsea took the top spot by 70 strokes over second place Pinckney.

Chelsea finished with its best score in 11 years with a team total of 368 to beat out the Pirates with 438.

The Bulldogs placed all six golfers in the top ten and five of six in the top six.

Emma Ruszkiewicz, Leighton Diesing, and Avery Olaveson all finished with rounds of 88 to tie for second overall and earn All-SEC White honors.

Kate McKenzie also earned All-SEC White honors with a round of 105 to place sixth.

Hannah Beda had one of her best rounds of the season with a 104 and place fifth, while Juliette Beda was tenth with a score of 111.

The Bulldogs will take part in the Division 3 Regional at Tecumseh Country Club Monday, October 6.