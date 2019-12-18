Advertisement





During the 2018/19 State quarterfinal run, the Chelsea girls’ basketball team was known for its lock down defense, holding teams to under 40 points in 22 of 28 games.

This years squad appears to be following the same footsteps of last years squad allowing just one opponent in four games to reach the 40 point barrier.

Tuesday night was no different as the Bulldogs rolled to a 66-26 win over Pinckney to open SEC White conference play.

The Bulldogs allowed the Pirates to reach double digit scoring in just one quarter. They built a 14-6 lead after one quarter and the lead grew to 33-16 at the half.

Chelsea went into full lock down mode in the second half as the Pirates would score just 10 second half points and the Bulldogs pulled away for the 40 point win.

All 11 Bulldogs scored in the game, led by Riley Davis with 15 points.

Megan McCalla chipped in with 13 points and Emily McCalla added seven.

Megan McCalla scored 13 points against Pinckney. Photo by Dawn Miller

Sarah Kennings, Jessica Emmert, and Morgan Majeske scored five points each, while Grace Lane, Andrea Kowalski, and Kiersten Anstead each scored four. Emma Smith and Katie Wickman each chipped in with two points.

The Bulldogs improved to 4-0 overall on the season and 1-0 in the SEC White. They host Jackson in a varsity doubleheader Friday. The girls tip off at 5:30 and the boys approximately 7:00 PM