A SEC White showdown between a pair of Division 2 state ranked girls teams went in favor of Chelsea Tuesday night as the #3 ranked Bulldogs downed #9 Tecumseh 42-28.

Chelsea remained undefeated in the White with a 6-0 record and they travel to also unbeaten Dexter Friday night at 5:30.

Both teams started slow with the game tied at three with two minutes left in the first.

A pair of free throws by Megan McCalla and a put back by Kiersten Anstead gave the Bulldogs a 7-3 lead, but a triple by the Indians cut the lead to 7-6 after one.

Jessi Emmert hit a pair of threes in the second quarter to help the Bulldogs lead grow to 17-12, and Chelsea would lead 20-16 at the break.

Jessi Emmert led Chelsea with nine points, including three triples in a 42-28 win over Tecumseh. Photo by Mike Williamson

Tecumseh started the second half with five straight points to take a 21-20 lead, but the Bulldogs answered with six straight keyed by another triple by Emmert to retake the lead 26-21.

Tecumseh went into a zone defense and the Bulldogs decided to eat up some time as the Indians would not come out of it. Chelsea would hold the ball for over five minutes until the last 40 seconds of the period and hold on to the 26-21 lead after three.

The Bulldogs began to pull away in the fourth with a 34-26 lead with 3:40 left. Baskets by Anstead and Andrea Kowalski pushed the lead to ten 38-28 with a minute left and the Bulldogs closed it out by hitting four free throws in the final minutes to seal the win.

Emmert and Emily McCalla finished with nine points each to lead the Bulldogs.

Megan McCalla added eight points and Anstead six. Riley Davis chipped in with four points, Kowalski three, and Sarah Kennings one.

The win was a big one for Chelsea coach Todd Blomquist as it was his 300th career win in his 20th season coaching for the Bulldogs.

Photos by Mike Williamson