Chelsea Girls’ Roll Past Pinckney in Home Opener

The Chelsea girls’ basketball team picked up is first win of the season 38-23 Tuesday night.

The game was the home opener and SEC White opener for the season for the Bulldogs.

Bother team struggled in the opening period with the Bulldogs taking a 5-2 lead after one.

The game was tied at seven in the second when the Bulldogs would go on an 8-0 run to close out the half to take a 17-7 lead into the break.

The defense continued to dominate for the Bulldogs in the third and Chelsea would start to pull away with a 16-7 run and a 33-14 lead after three.

Pinckney tried to chip away at the lead in the fourth, but the Bulldogs held off the Pirates for the 15 point 38-23 win.

Sloane Steele led Chelsea with 13 points.

Millie Adams and Audrey McCarley scored six each. Addie Howard added five, Fiona Borcherding four, Peyton Myers and Bella Radomski two each.

Chelsea improved to 1-1 overall. They return to action Friday night at Ypsilanti Lincoln