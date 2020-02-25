Advertisement





The Chelsea girls’ basketball team had work to be done after a crushing loss to rival Dexter last week and work they did as they rolled to a 64-48 win over Tecumseh to claim a share of the SEC White title Tuesday night.

The White title was the third straight for the Bulldogs as they finished with a 13-1 conference record to tie with Dexter for the crown.

Riley Davis and Jessi Emmert scored six points each as the Bulldogs took a 15-9 lead after one quarter.

Tecumseh held tough in the second with the Bulldogs outscoring the Indians 10-8 for a 25-17 lead at the break.

Advertisement

The Bulldogs blew the game open in the third with a 24-9 run to take a commanding 49-26 lead into the final period. Davis had a big third quarter by scoring 10 points, including a pair of triples, while Megan McCalla added five in the quarter.

Tecumseh tried to rally in the fourth, putting 21 points on the board, but it wasn’t enough as Chelsea held them off for the title clinching win.

Davis scored a team high 16 points, while Emmert finished with 13 and McCalla 12.

Katie Wickman added six points, Morgan Majeske five, Kiersten Anstead and Emily McCalla four each, and Grace Lane and Andrea Kowalski two each.

Chelsea improved to 17-2 overall. The travel to AA Huron Friday night where they will face a tough River Rat squad in the SEC crossover between the SEC White and SEC Red champions.