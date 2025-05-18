May 18, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

Mike Williamson

ChelseaSports

Chelsea Girls Second, Boys Fifth at D2 Track Regionals

Bulldogs, Chelsea Athletics, Chelsea Track and Field

The Chelsea track teams hosted the D2 track and field regionals Thursday and both had strong finishes with the girls finishing second and the boys fifth in the final standings.

The girls finished with 106 points, just behind SEC rival Pinckney with 116.

Chelsea qualified six individuals in seven events and all four relays for the D2 state finals.

The 4×100 relay team of India Barney, Alleah Wells, Melina King, and Teagan Hill won the regional title, while Addie Howard, Jikke Kerstens, Brinna Wenzel, and Ceci Bayer won the 4×400 title.

Karlie VanRemortel also claimed the regional title in the pole vault.

Anna Brant was third in the shot put and fourth in the discus, but tossed qualifying throws in both events.

Bayer was the regional champion in the 800, while Howard finished second in the 400 to move on to the state finals.

India Barney was second in the 100 hurdles, while Natalia DeMea ran a state cut time in the 3200 and was fifth.

King, Wells, Howard, and Hill finished third with a state cut time in the 4×200, while DeMea, Kerstens, Sofia DeMea, and Bayer finished with a state cut time in the 4×88 and finished third.

Other top finishers that just missed state qualifying times were Hill with a third place finish in the 100, King was fourth in the 200, Kerstens fifth in the 3200, and Lissa Krueger third in the pole vault.

The boys finished with 51.5 points in the regional won by New Boston Huron with 108.

Beckett Boos was the lone state qualifier for the boys with a fourth-place finish and state cut time in the 800.

Gibby Ichesco was third in the long jump, while Bryce Woody was fifth in the high jump.

Indy Hurst finished fifth in the shot put and Henry Fredenberg fourth in the 3200.

The 4×200 relay team of Ichesco, Ethan Collins, AJ Smith, and Max Collins finished third, while Boos, Eric Cameron, Miles Dell, and Wyeth Angus were third in the 4×800.

Ichesco, Collins, Smith, and Drew Weinberg were fourth in the 4×100, and Smith, Brant Maley, Boos, and Cameron were fifth in the 4×400.

Latest articles

Chelsea Golfers Close in on SEC White Title

Mike Williamson

Chelsea Softball Nearing SEC White Title

Mike Williamson

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News