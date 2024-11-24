Chelsea Girls’ Swim and Dive 11th at D3 State Finals

Photos from Chelsea Girls Swim and Dive

A strong senior class and a state champion led the Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team to an 11th-place finish at the D3 state finals at Eastern Michigan Saturday.

The Bulldogs were powered by a group of nine seniors that have led Chelsea over the past four seasons.

It was a sophomore that came up huge for the Bulldogs Saturday when Anna McAllister won the diving state title with a dominating performance.

McAllister won the title with a score of 407.40 to easily beat out second-place by nearly 43 points.

Her state title goes along with Mitchell Brown’s boys’ state title last winter to give the Bulldogs a diving sweep.

Senior Paiton Doyle had a big weekend with a fifth-place finish in the 50 free to go along with sixth-place finish in the 100 breast.

Doyle was also part of the 400 free relay that finished seventh along with seniors Sydney Barston, Keygan Monahan, and Tallulah Gorby.

Gorby also earned a 12th-place finish in diving, and was part of the 200 free relay team with Remi Kint, Isabelle Tuell, and Barston that finished 15th.

Sophomore Brooke Paddock placed 12th in the 200 IM.

The Bulldogs competed in several events Friday, but did not qualify for Saturday’s Finals.

The 200-medley relay team of Paddock, Doyle, Monahan, and Barston missed qualifying by .03 with a 17th-place finish.

Monahan was 19th in the 200 IM, Ruby Jackson 26th in the 500 free, and Paddock 21st in the 100 back.