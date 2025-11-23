Chelsea Girls’ Swim and Dive 13th at D3 State Finals

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team came home with a strong 13th place finish at the MHSAA D3 state championships in Holland Saturday.

The Bulldogs finished with 55 points to finish tied with Harper Creek in the final standings.

Chelsea was powered by the state runner-up finish in diving by Anna McAllister.

McAllister came up just short in her bid to repeat as state champion, finishing just 1.5 points behind Josi Popma of Hamilton in the final standings.

Adri Yado earned a spot on the podium with a 15th-place finish in diving for Chelsea.

The 200-medley relay team of Brooke Paddock, Ane Doval Guijarro, Madeline Roebuck, and Kajsa Kajander finished 16th and earned a spot on the awards stand.

Doval Guijarro and Paddock each earned all-state honors with seventh and eighth place finishes in the 100 breast, while Paddock was all-state in the 200 IM with an eighth-place finish.

Others competing in Holland, but not making the medal stand were Elise Hugg 42nd and Kajander 46th in the 50 free, Ruby Jackson 22nd in the 500 free, the 200 free relay of Hugg, McAllister, Jackson, and Kajander placing 20th, the 400-free relay team of Hugg, Jackson, Olivia Boland, and Paddock placing 20th, and Kajander 25th in diving.