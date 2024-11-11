Chelsea Girls Swim and Dive Claims Fourth Straight SEC White Title

There is a new boss in girls’ swim and dive in the SEC White with Chelsea claiming the fourth straight conference title at Cameron Pool Saturday.

Dexter dominated the SEC White for more than two decades before moving to the SEC Red and since the Dreadnaughts move, the Bulldogs have finished on top every season.

The Bulldogs dominated the dual meet season as well as the White Finals finishing with 621 points to easily outdistance second-place Jackson with 437.

Chelsea opened things by having two 200 medley relay teams swim state-cut times in the preliminaries.

Brooke Paddock, Paiton Doyle, Keygan Monahan, and Tallulah Gorby teamed for a state cut time that would have qualified them in D1 by taking first.

The Bulldogs “B” team of Sofia DeMea, Isabelle Tuell, Clara Johnson, and Kajsa Kajander swam a D3 state cut time in the prelims.

Doyle won the 200 free with a state cut time, giving her qualifying times in seven of the eight individual events. DeMea also finished sixth for the Bulldogs.

Monahan earned a state cut time in winning the 200 IM for the Bulldogs with Gabi Rudolph finishing third, Olivia Boland fourth, and Remi Kint sixth.

The 50 free saw the Bulldogs take four of the top six spots with Gorby finishing second, Kajander third, Sydney Barston fourth, and Anna McAllister fifth

McAllister set a new Chelsea school diving record with an 11-dive total of 453.25, beating the previous record of Lauren Dark that was set in 2010. Gorby finished third and Kajander eighth for the Bulldogs.

Monahan finished third for the Bulldogs in the 100 butterfly, while Doyle was second, Barston fourth, and Kint sixth in the 100 free.

Ruby Jackson swam a state cut and finished second in the 500 free, with DeMea finishing third and Natalie Boos sixth.

The 200 free relay team of Gorby, Elise Hugg, Tuell, and Barston finished second with a state cut time, while the “B” team of Kajander, Rudolph, Kint, and McAllister also finished with a D3 state cut time.

Paddock finished second and Rudolph sixth in the 100 back.

Tuell, Hugg, and Jackson swept the top three spots in the 100 breast with Boland finishing fifth for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs wrapped up the meet by winning the 400 free with the team of Barston, Paddock, Monahan, and Doyle finishing in a state cut time.

The Bulldogs have a week off before competing at the D3 state finals at Eastern Michigan University November 22nd and 23rd.