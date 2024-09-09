Chelsea Girls’ Swim and Dive Sweeps Home Tri-Meet 

It has been a long time coming for the Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team.

The Bulldogs swept a home tri-meet Thursday night, including a 109-77 win over Dexter.

It is unknown and press time exactly the last time that Chelsea beat Dexter in a dual meet, but it has been at least 19 years since it has happened.

The Dreadnaughts had won 23 consecutive SEC White titles before moving to the SEC Red so the streak over Chelsea could be closer to 30 years since the Bulldogs last victory.

Chelsea also defeated Milan 115-71 at the home meet.

Paiton Doyle had a huge day for the Bulldogs with three first-place finishes and a second. She won the 200 free, 100 fly, was part of the winning 200 free relay with Elise Hugg, Isabelle Tuell, and Tallulah Gorby, and was part of the 400 free relay that finished second with Sydney Barston, Keygan Monahan, and Sofia DeMea.

Barston won the 100 free and was second in the 50 free, while Brooke Paddock won the 200 IM, was second in the 100 back, and was part of the third place finishing 200 medley relay with Tuell, Monahan, and Gorby.

The Bulldogs dominated the diving by sweeping the top three spots with Anna McAllister claiming the top spot, while Gorby was second and Kajsa Kajander third.

Gorby was third in the 50 free, Tuell third in the 100 free, and Hugg third in the 100 breast.

The Bulldogs made it two straight Invitational wins after winning the DeWitt Invite Saturday.

Chelsea finished with 405 points, beating out Grand Rapids Northview with 374.

DeMea won the 500 free, while Paddock won the 100 back, and Doyle the 100 breast with a state cut time for Chelsea. The 200-relay team of Monahan, Gorby, Doyle, and Barston also took first with a state cut time.

Paddock, Doyle, Clara Johnson, and Tuell finished second in the 200-medley, while Paddock was second in the 200 IM.

Gorby won the 6-dive event, while McAllister won the 11-dive event for the Bulldogs.

Third-place finishes went to Gorby in the 100 free and Gabi Rudolph in the 100 back.