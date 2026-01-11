Chelsea Girls Win Fourth Straight

The Chelsea girls’ basketball team made it four straight wins after picking up a pair of victories coming off the holiday break.

The Bulldogs opened the week by traveling to Flat Rock and taking down the Rams 40-25.

After taking an 8-4 lead after one, the Bulldogs outscored Flat Rock 15-5 in the second to take a 23-9 lead into the break.

Chelsea could not buy a bucket in the third, going scoreless for nearly five minutes and Flat Rock cut the lead to 23-14.

Audrey McCarley broke to drought with a three-pointer for the only points of the quarter for Chelsea and the Rams cut the lead to 26-19 after three.

Chelsea bounced back in the fourth behind a pair of triples from McCarley to help the Bulldogs go on a 14-6 run and close out the game with the 15-point win.

McCarley finished with a career-high 19 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Sloane Steele and Fiona Borcherding scored nine points each, while Millie Adams scored two, and Addie Howard one.

The Bulldogs returned to SEC White play at home Friday night and cruised to an easy 59-8 win over Ypsilanti.

Chelsea held the Grizzlies scoreless in two quarters on the night and the second half was played with a running clock in the rout.

Steele led the way for the Bulldogs with 14 points.

Borcherding added nine points and Peyton Myers seven. Adama and Howard scored six each, McCarley and Avery Cousino five, Gianna Barney four, Lilly McCalla two, and India Barney one.

Chelsea improved to 4-1 overall on the season and 2-0 in the SEC White.