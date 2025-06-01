June 01, 2025

Chelsea Golf Claims Regional Title

The Chelsea boys’ golf team dominated the D2 regional at Wolf Creek Golf Club Thursday, May 29, running away with title by 16 strokes to qualify for the state finals this weekend.

The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 311 to beat out SEC White rivals Adrian with 327 and Tecumseh 333 to claim the title.

Parker Westcott led the Bulldogs with a round of 74 and finished third overall.

Brian Tillman was right behind with a 75 and finished fourth.

Kevin Scott gave the Bulldogs a third in the top ten with a round of 80 to finish eighth overall.

Brady McKale finished 12th with a score of 82 and Shawn Potter was 30th with an 87.

