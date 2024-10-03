October 03, 2024 Donate
Chelsea Golf Finishes Second in SEC White

The SEC White girls’ golf title came down to the final day and Chelsea saw Adrian finish in the top spot at the SEC Finals in Tecumseh to claim the league title Wednesday.

The Bulldogs entered the Finals two points behind Adrian and needed to beat the Maples to take over the top spot, but came up short in the end.

Chelsea shot a team score of 399 to finish second at the Finals with the Maples taking the top spot with 383.

Emma Ruszkiewicz and Leighton Diesing each fired rounds of 96to lead the Bulldogs and to tie for second overall.

Avery Olaveson shot 99 and finished sixth.

Kate McKenzie and Hannah Beda each shot 108 and Aubrey Trent 113.

The Bulldogs will take part in the D3 Regional at Wolf Creek Golf Course in Adrian Monday, October 7.

