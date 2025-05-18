Chelsea Golfers Close in on SEC White Title

The Chelsea boys’ golf team won three of four matches last week and moved closer to another SEC White title.

The Bulldogs hold an eight point lead over Tecumseh heading in to the SEC Finals at Tecumseh Monday.

Chelsea opened the week by shooting a round of 161 to beat out Pinckney with 181 and Ypsilanti 264.

Brian Tillman led Chelsea with a round of 38 followed by Shawn Potter with 39.

Parker Westcott and Brady McKale each shot 42, Richard Montoye 44, and Brandon Reisner 47.

Chelsea then split a pair of matches at Saline Thursday.

The Bulldogs shot a score of 154 to beat Monroe with 187, but Saline shot an amazing round of 148 to defeat Chelsea.

Westcott shot an even round of 36 to lead the Bulldogs.

Kevin Scott followed with 37, Tillman 40, Reisner 41, Potter 43, and Montoye 44.

