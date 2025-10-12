Chelsea Golfers Qualify for D3 State Finals

Photo from Chelsea girls’ golf

The Chelsea girls’ golf team earned a spot in the D3 state finals at Forest Akers Golf Course in East Lansing after a second-place finish at the regional at Tecumseh Country Club October 6.

The Bulldogs finished with a round of 371 to finish second behind state-ranked Detroit Country Day with 345.

Chelsea placed three golfers in the top ten, led by Leighton Diesing with a round of 88.

Avery Olaveson shot 91 to finish seventh and Kate McKenzie was right behind in eighth with a 93.

Emma Ruszkiewicz finished 15th with a score of 99 and Hannah Beda was 21st with a 107.