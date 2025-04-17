Chelsea Golfers Roll to Plum Market Tourney Title

If the early season is any sign of things to come for the Chelsea boys’ golf team, the 2025 spring season could be something special for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea won the tough Plum Market tournament at Tam O-Shanter Country Club, beating out several D1 and D2 state-ranked teams, including last years state champions Detroit Catholic Central and Orchard Lake St. Mary.

The Bulldogs fired a school record score of 297 to beat out DCC with 302 and Rochester Adams with 304.

Freshman Parker Westcott finished second overall with an even par round of 71 to lead Chelsea.

Brian Tillman was one stroke back in fourth with a round of 72 and Kevin Scott was tenth with a score of 74.

The Chelsea golf team came away with the Plum Market tournament title. Photo from Chelsea Golf

Shawn Potter finished with a round of 80 and Brady McKale shot 82 for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs then took down Ypsilanti Lincoln 155-174 at Pineview Golf Course Wednesday.

Scott and Brandon Reisner each shot rounds of 37 to lead the Bulldogs.

Westcott scored a round of 40 and Richard Montoye 41. Logan Fansler finished with a 44 and Potter 50.