Chelsea Golfers Second at Dexter Invitational

The Chelsea girls’ golf team opened its season with a pair of second place finishes at invitationals this week.

The Bulldogs picked up a second-place finish at the Dexter Invitational Tuesday.

State-power Dexter ran away with the tournament win, but the Bulldogs beat out eight other teams for the second spot.

Chelsea finished with a team score of 392 to beat out Lansing Catholic Central with 398, with Ann Arbor Pioneer and Saline each shooting 416.

Emma Ruszkiewicz finished third-overall with an eighteen-hole round of 83.

Avery Olaveson was sixth with a 92.

Kate McKenzie finished with a score of 107 and Hannah Beda 110.

The Bulldogs finished second at the East Jackson Invitational earlier in the week.

Chelsea finished 23 over par, just one stroke behind Saline for the top spot.

The five person teams were paired into two-person scramble squads and one individual golfer with each team’s final score being combined for the total score of the event.

Ruszkiewicz and Leighton Diesing teamed for a one over par 72 to lead the Bulldogs.

Olaveson and McKenzie shot a score of 77 and Beda shot 87 as an individual.