April 25, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

Mike Williamson

ChelseaSports

Chelsea Golfers Second at Saline Invitational

Bulldogs, Chelsea Athletics, Chelsea golf

The Chelsea golf team was one amazing shot from winning its third straight invitational title, but an eagle on the final hole pushed Warren DeLasalle to give the Bulldogs a second-place finish.

The last hole eagle gave DeLasalle a team score of 322, to beat out the Bulldogs by one with 323. Grand Rapids Catholic Central was right behind with 324.

Freshman Parker Westcott led the Bulldogs with an 18-hole round of 76 to finish third overall.

Brian Tillman was eight overall with a round of 80 and Kevin Scott was 12th with 82.

Brady McKale finished with a round of 85 and Brandon Reisner 93.

Chelsea rolled to a dual meet win 148-166 at Inverness Golf Course Tuesday.

Westcott set a school record with a four-under round of 32 to lead Chelsea.

Tillman followed with an even par 32 and Scott shot a two over 38.

Shawn Potter and Richard Montoye each shot 42 and McKale 43.

Photos by Dawn McCann

Latest articles

Chelsea Golfers Second at Saline Invitational

Mike Williamson

Dexter Lacrosse Stays Perfect in SEC White

Mike Williamson

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News