Chelsea Golfers Second at Saline Invitational

The Chelsea golf team was one amazing shot from winning its third straight invitational title, but an eagle on the final hole pushed Warren DeLasalle to give the Bulldogs a second-place finish.

The last hole eagle gave DeLasalle a team score of 322, to beat out the Bulldogs by one with 323. Grand Rapids Catholic Central was right behind with 324.

Freshman Parker Westcott led the Bulldogs with an 18-hole round of 76 to finish third overall.

Brian Tillman was eight overall with a round of 80 and Kevin Scott was 12th with 82.

Brady McKale finished with a round of 85 and Brandon Reisner 93.

Chelsea rolled to a dual meet win 148-166 at Inverness Golf Course Tuesday.

Westcott set a school record with a four-under round of 32 to lead Chelsea.

Tillman followed with an even par 32 and Scott shot a two over 38.

Shawn Potter and Richard Montoye each shot 42 and McKale 43.

