Chelsea Golfers Third at Saline Invite

The Chelsea golf team had a strong showing at the Saline Invitational at Travis Pointe Country Club Monday afternoon.

The Bulldogs finished third at the event that was won by Bedford with 315. Ann Arbor Skyline was second with 323 and the Bulldogs finished with 329.

Brian Tillman shot a scorching one over par round of 73 to earn medalist honors for the Bulldogs. He finished four strokes better than a group of four golfers tied for second.

Jack Murray had a nice round of 78 to finish sixth overall.

Josh Hanna and Thomas Olaveson each shot 89 and Richard Montoye 90.

Chelsea had a second squad at the event that finished with a 371 and finished 16th.

Brandon Reisner led the Bulldogs with a round of 84.

Drake Booker shot 91, Ethan Racine 94, and Kyle Valik 102.