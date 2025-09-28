Chelsea Golfers Win Two of Three

The Chelsea girls’ golf team moved one step closer to a SEC White title after winning two of three league matches last week.

The Bulldogs opened the week by splitting a pair of matches at Washtenaw Country Club by beating Skyline 191-200 but falling to Huron in a close match 188-191.

Emma Ruszkiewicz and Leighton Diesing each shot rounds of 47 to lead the Bulldogs and tie for sixth overall.

Kate McKenzie was right behind with a 48 and Avery Olaveson one stroke back with 49.

Hannah Beda finished with a score of 50 and Juliette Bead shot a 58.

The Bulldogs cruised to a 177-309 win over Jackson at Inverness golf club.

Ruszkiewicz led Chelsea with a round of 41 to come home first overall.

Diesing and Olaveson each shot 43 to finish second, while McKenzie was fourth with 50, Abby Lokers fifth with 51, and Hannah Beda sixth with 53.