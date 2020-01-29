Advertisement





by Lynne Beauchamp, lbeauchamp@thesuntimesnews.com

Caitlin Dusenbury

Caitlin Dusenbury, a 2019 graduate of Chelsea High School and a freshman at the University of Michigan will be bringing her knowledge of running a business to the local community.

In an internship through a program called Young Entrepreneurs Across America, Dusenbury will be running a local branch of Student Painters.

Student Painters’ mission is to give a new and unique professional experience for college students and focuses on ensuring high-quality painting services to customers through the means of training and developing college students into young entrepreneurs. Student Painters hires and trains managers through the internship program, Young Entrepreneurs Across America. The company offers a variety of services including exterior house painting and uses Sherwin Williams materials for the job.*

Dusenbury said she has gained the knowledge, through this internship, to successfully perform all of the duties associated with running her own business. She has become Branch Manager for the local Student Painters business.

“I am running this business in order to gain valuable business experience that will help me further my career, as well as give me an opportunity to earn tuition money,” said Dusenbury. “I am from the Chelsea area, so I am especially excited to be serving the people of my hometown.”

Dusenbury will be hiring a team of marketers and painters (focusing on Chelsea High School students) to promote Student Painters and its concept. This is a paid position which can help students pay for college tuition. Dusenbury added this endeavor not only brings local jobs to the community but can help beautify the community as well. Dusenbury said this internship will help her to succeed in future business endeavors.

For more information on Student Painters, its exterior home services or to receive an estimate for service contact Caitlin Dusenbury; Branch Manager, Student Painters at cduse@umich.edu or 734-834-1044. Dusenbury added that Student Painters not only does exterior house painting, but also does house and deck staining and power washing. Dusenbury added she looks forward to serving the Chelsea Community but will also do work in the surrounding communities as well.

