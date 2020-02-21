Advertisement





| 1 min read | by Doug Marrin |

Hanna Brodeur (L) receives her certificate for completing the ‘Launch into Law Program’

Chelsea High School class of 2017 graduate and current Eastern Michigan University Junior Hanna Brodeur recently participated in the ‘Launch into Law Program’ at the University of Toledo. The five-day seminar is a crash course in how to clear some of the hurdles in taking the LSAT (Law School Admission Test) as well as a briefing on the challenges of attending law school.

Getting a jump on Law School is Hanna’s style. Now in her third year at EMU, she has made the Dean’s List each semester and has received numerous scholarships. When her studies are completed, she will graduate with a degree in criminal justice with an emphasis in legal studies.

The future lawyer is quick to acknowledge her high school educators for inspiring her and motivating her to reach further through higher education. Special thanks go out to Mrs. Maines, Mrs. Learman, Mr. Helms, and Mrs. Segal among others.

Law enforcement runs in the family. Hannah’s father is an inspector for the Michigan State Police with a 25 year career. He also holds a law degree from Wayne State University.

Hanna’s dream job would be to set up practice in her home town of Chelsea and practice elder law. With seniors being the fastest growing demographic, she sees this as a way of helping folks who may be more vulnerable than others but it is also a way of giving back and enriching the community in which she was raised.

The University of Toledo has positioned itself as one of the top law schools in the nation for women. The ‘Launch into Law Program’ provides undergraduates not only with vital information about law school, but also gives them a feel for the school when making their postgraduate decisions. More information can be found at this link.

The best of success to you Hannah and thanks for being hometown proud!