April 25, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

STN Staff

Chelsea

Chelsea Graduate Earns WSU Deans’ Award for Second Year

Chelsea graduates, Wayne State University

By Jeff Weiss

Chelsea High School’s 2021 graduate Natalie Davies, senior at Wayne State University, has earned the Deans’ Award for her second year in a row and was presented her award on April 21.

The Wayne State University Department of Athletics honored all student-athletes during the Third Annual Golden W’s, held at the Hilberry Gateway Theatre.

Ten Deans’ Award winners were recognized for having the highest cumulative grade-point average among all student-athletes in that particular college, and Davies was the recipient for the College of Fine, Performing, and Communication Arts.

Davies is a member of the women’s cross country and track & field squad. A Journalism major with a 3.935 cumulative GPA, she has achieved Athletic Director’s Honor Roll (term GPA 3.5+) status all seven semesters, including four times with a perfect 4.00 term GPA.  She has earned nine letters at WSU (four in cross country, three in indoor track and two in outdoor track).

Latest articles

Chelsea Graduate Earns WSU Deans’ Award for Second Year

STN Staff

EMU Announces US Consul General as Spring Commencement Speaker

STN Staff

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News