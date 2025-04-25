Chelsea Graduate Earns WSU Deans’ Award for Second Year

By Jeff Weiss

Chelsea High School’s 2021 graduate Natalie Davies, senior at Wayne State University, has earned the Deans’ Award for her second year in a row and was presented her award on April 21.

The Wayne State University Department of Athletics honored all student-athletes during the Third Annual Golden W’s, held at the Hilberry Gateway Theatre.

Ten Deans’ Award winners were recognized for having the highest cumulative grade-point average among all student-athletes in that particular college, and Davies was the recipient for the College of Fine, Performing, and Communication Arts.

Davies is a member of the women’s cross country and track & field squad. A Journalism major with a 3.935 cumulative GPA, she has achieved Athletic Director’s Honor Roll (term GPA 3.5+) status all seven semesters, including four times with a perfect 4.00 term GPA. She has earned nine letters at WSU (four in cross country, three in indoor track and two in outdoor track).